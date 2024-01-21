'I Come out as a Moron': How Sylvester Stallone Really Feels About His Latest Project

Sylvester Stallone is getting real about his new reality show. The actor, his wife, and three daughters have their own reality show on Paramount+, The Family Stallone. The series premiered in May 2023, with the second season scheduled to premiere in February 2024. Via Showbiz Cheatsheet, Stallone discussed the reality show in an interview with Sirius XM and admitted just how it is working with all of his girls.

"The girls come out fantastic, I come out as a moron," Stallone shared. Even though he is used to being in front of the camera, it seems that it's a lot different when it's working with his wife and daughters. More so, the fact that they look great, and he doesn't. Plus, he's working with his family, which is a rarity, so it's likely worth it for him to look like a moron since he's spending more time with his wife and daughters.

Fans will once again soon be able to see Sylvester Stallone "as a moron" when Season 2 of The Family Stallone premieres next month. All 10 episodes will drop on Paramount+ on Feb. 21, but before that, MTV will air the entire first season beginning Feb. 7, according to Deadline. The new season will see the famous family leaving Hollywood to head out east. Daughters Sophia and Sistine move to New York City, Scarlet is staying in college with a new love in Miami, while Stallone and wife Jennifer set up a new place in Palm Beach.

All of those changes won't get in the way of their family bond, no matter how many miles apart. However, it might mean that Stallone may not always see himself as a moron since he won't constantly be with his daughters. Either way, he seems to be happy to doing the show, as he shared the reason for doing The Family Stallone, noting, "I'm doing it because I love them and this is the ultimate home movie. I don't want to do it when I'm at the bottom. We're definitely not doing it for the money, we're doing it for the companionship. And I want you to see how crazy it is living with all females."

The first season of The Family Stallone is streaming on Paramount+. Fans should watch and judge for themselves how Sylvester Stallone looks. The actor has plenty of experience with the camera, so it's nothing he can't handle, even if he is with his family.