‘I Can Only Imagine’ Star Dennis Quaid Details His Daily Cocaine Use Before He Went to Rehab

I Can Only Imagine star Dennis Quaid recently detailed his daily cocaine use before he went to rehab for help.

The iconic actor spoke to The Sunday Times, and shared that he was addicted to the narcotic while he was an up-and-coming star.

“I liked coke. I liked it to go out,” he admitted. “I had one of those white-light experiences where I saw myself being dead and losing everything I had worked for my whole life. So I put myself in rehab.”

He then shared that he spent about a decade sober before allowing himself to drink alcohol again.

“I started drinking again because alcohol was never my problem. I never liked the feeling of being drunk,” he explained then going on to share that he would only drink alcohol to help him come down from his cocaine high with less abrasive side-effects.

Quaid has opened up about his cocaine use before, with another recent conversation about it coming when he sat down with Megyn Kelly in July.

“I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ’80s,” Quaid confessed. “I spent many, many a night screaming at God to ‘Please take this away from me, I’ll never do it again because I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work,’” he said. “Then about 4 o’clock in the afternoon, I would be, ‘Oh, that’s not so bad.’ I had a white light experience where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me.”

The actor also spoke candidly about his new relationship with French-Canadian model Santa Azuina, whom he began dating after splitting from Kimberly Buffington after 14 years.

“I met [Santa] very close after my ex and I were separated,” Quaid said. “I was just going to be single and that was just going to be it when it came to love. And then Santa came along.”

In the ’90s, Quaid was famously married to actress Meg Ryan. The two share one son, Jack Henry. While speaking to Kelly, the Flight of the Phoenix star shared that when they couple announced they were divorcing in 2000, President Bill Clinton called him up about the news.

“When it was announced that Meg and I were getting a divorce, he called me from Air Force One,’ Quaid revealed. “He was over the Atlantic right after Palestinian talks had collapsed. I don’t know how he found me, but he did. He just wanted to let me know he was thinking of me.”

Quaid currently has two films in production (A Dog’s Journey and Midway), but can be seen next in the psychological thriller The Intruder, alongside Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Joseph Sikora. He also just released his debut album, Out of the Box.