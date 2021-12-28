Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19, meaning that his upcoming Broadway performances have to be canceled. Jackman announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Tuesday, letting fans know that he is sick but is not too worried about having a dangerous case. He assured them that he will be back on stage as soon as possible.

“Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive this morning for COVID,” Jackman said in a video he posted on Twitter. “My symptoms are like, a cold, I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I’m clear, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

Jackman has been starring in a Broadway production of The Music Man which has already been frought with coronavirus cases. His co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for the virus earlier this month and Jackman acted with her understudy, Kathy Voytko on Friday. Foster will be medically cleared to return to the stage on Sunday, Jan. 2, at which point an understudy will take Jackman’s place for a few shows until he can safely return on Thursday, Jan. 6.

That still leaves a couple of performances that will be canceled altogether. The official Music Man social media account posted resources for ticket-holders to claim a refund or exchange. Many were still heartbroken, not to mention worried about Jackman, Foster and the whole cast and crew.

The pandemic is surging in New York City in ways that are badly impacting day-to-day life in spite of the availability of vaccines. For the first time since February, COVID-related hospitalizations reached over 5,000 people in a single day on Monday, according to a report by NBC News New York. Public health experts believe this is due to the combination of unvaccinated populations, holiday travel and the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than previous strains of the virus.

The result is that not only are COVID patients suffering, but others who need treatment are struggling to get space in hospitals. Meanwhile, workers in all industries are unable to fulfill their jobs to the detriment of both their employers and their families. The latest guidelines and recommendations from the CDC say that it never hurts to wear a face mask indoors, minimize exposure to public places and maintain six feet from other people whenever possible.