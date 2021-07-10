8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

'Turn-On' (1969) Television is filled with plenty of notorious incidents, but none is as bizarre as the Turn-On fiasco of 1969. ABC ordered the show from the producers of NBC's hugely successful Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in the hopes they could repeat that success. The show's off-beat humor that touched on sex and the antiwar movement all seemed ahead of its time. So far ahead that the show was taken off the air in some markets before it was even over. A second episode never aired. Each episode was originally set to have a guest, and the first episode's was the late Tim Conway. prevnext

'Viva Laughlin' (2007) No matter how big a star you are, chances are you have a failed TV show on your resume. That even applies to Hugh Jackman, who starred in Viva Laughlin, a musical comedy co-starring Lloyd Owen, Mädchen Amick and Ellen Woglom. Melanie Griffith was also in the show. Only two episodes aired before CBS yanked it from the schedule. The New York Times called it possible "the worst show in the history of television." prevnext

'Day One' (2010) NBC went through a period of loving high-concept TV projects with a touch of science fiction after the success of Heroes. That still continues to this day, with Manifest earning a second season. Some of these projects have been flops, and then there is Day One, a post-apocalyptic show starring David Lyons. NBC was really excited about it, ordering 13 episodes before cutting it to four. Eventually, they decided to just air the pilot as a TV movie, but even that never happened. prevnext

'Doubt' (2017) Katherine Heigl's post-Grey's Anatomy bad luck seemed to reach its low point with Doubt. CBS canceled the legal drama after just two weeks thanks to terrible ratings. The show also starred Elliott Gould, Dulé Hill, and Laverne Cox. prevnext

'Emily's Reasons Why Not' (2006) Emily's Reasons Why Not joined the notorious club of shows canceled after only one episode aired. Like many of these shows, it could not possibly live up to the high expectations ABC set and the Heather Graham-starring series was quickly axed. The romantic comedy starred Graham as a woman whose therapists suggest she list the reasons why every relationship she has had failed. Reviews were terrible, and for some inexplicable reason, all seven episodes aired in Spain. prevnext

'Hank' (2009) During the same season ABC launched The Middle, Modern Family, and Cougar Town, the network also launched Hank, Kelsey Grammer's attempt to star in a new sitcom. The show only lasted five episodes. Grammer told Jay Leno he thought the show was so unfunny, he called series producer Warner Bros. TV to have production stopped. prevnext

'Hieroglyph' (2014) Hieroglyph was a notoriously ambitious project Fox had hoped to air by 2015 and was ordered straight-to-series. However, suddenly, the network announced production on the show would stop in June 2014, and the show was canceled before a single episode aired. One episode was finished though, but it never saw the light of day. There were reportedly behind-the-scenes clashes during the making of the Ancient Egypt-set drama. prevnext