Hugh Jackman Reveals His Father, Christopher John Jackman, Has Died

Hugh Jackman is mourning the loss of his father, Christopher John Jackman, who passed away “peacefully” in the early hours of Australia’s Father’s Day. The actor, 52, took to social media Monday to share the news with his fans, writing that while there is “deep sadness,” he is “filled with such gratitude and love” for his “extraordinary” father.

“He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith,” he continued. “I pray he’s now at peace with God.” Jackman’s followers and friends were quick to offer their sympathies, with Ryan Reynolds commenting, “I was lucky to have met him.” Another Instagram user commented, “Bless you Hugh! Sending you all the love and prayers,” while a third chimed in, “Rest in peace. Sending condolences and best wishes to you and your loved ones.”

Jackman has spoken about his childhood being raised mostly by his father after his mother walked out when he was only 8 years old. In 2012, the Wolverine star called his dad his “rock” in an interview with 60 Minutes. When asked about the kind of advice his dad would give him, Jackman revealed his father was always reminding him of the importance of his loved ones. “It’s always about the family It’s always, ‘How’s Deb?’ It’s not about work and I think that’s him living with, probably some of his regrets and feelings of maybe he, at the wrong time, put too much into his career and he doesn’t want me to make that mistake,” he explained. “And so, in his gentle way, he always reminds me that this is the most important thing.”

In 2018, Jackman shared more of the life lessons from his father on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions,” he wrote at the time. “Who taught me to never stop growing and learning. To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And, above all, to find purpose beyond oneself. I love you Dad.” The following year, Jackman wrote that one of his father’s “many lessons” was to pass around any snacks to everyone else before partaking yourself. “People thought I was so well mannered,” he joked. “But, honestly, I was just hungry.”