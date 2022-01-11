Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Reveals the ‘Real’ Her After Removing ‘Everything Fake’ From Her Body

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal is turning over a new leaf in her personal life after removing “everything fake” from her body. In a lengthy post, the model shares why she underwent a major transformation to go back to her original looks.

“Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 10. “The real me. I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process.”

As time went on and the era of the Instagram model took center stage, Crystal says she realized her playboy history helped catapult her social media platforms. “In short, sex sells,” Crystal, continued. “I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

But her decision to opt out of the plastic and let go of her less modest persona has been a personal reclamation of her own identity, she explains. Though, it came at a cost. “As I made this transition, I always thought… ‘Will my account survive?’” Crystal recounted. “I was watching the girls that had similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard.”

She noticed the change has brought her a solid following of women who she feels is heer “army of supporters” that looked beyond the superficial persona she previously put forth to see “an actual soul behind the lens.” “I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way,” she shared. “If you follow for insight into my past life, my new one, my travels, my health hurdles, lifestyle, you name it… thank you,” she continued. “I will make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself. I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you.”