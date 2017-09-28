Hugh Hefner’s Son Gives Emotional Tribute

Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper is speaking out about his father’s death. The 26-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share a heartfelt message about the late Playboy founder.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper said in a statement.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” he continued.

The post included multiple photos of Cooper with his father. Cooper has followed in his father’s footsteps and is working as the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises. He was one of the proponents of preserving the magazine’s famous nude photo spreads.

As for Cooper, he plans to carry on some of the traditions that his father made famous.

“I suit up in my dad’s pajamas for our Midsummer Night’s Dream party; it’s a nice note to the past,” he said in an interview with THR back in August. “It would be a major mistake — ridiculous — to wear them to the office. I think about the Playboy philosophy constantly, but I have my own point of view. It’s what will have to carry me through.”

Hugh passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. His death was confirmed by Playboy magazine.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” Playboy confirmed in a statement to E! News. “He was 91 years old.”

Hugh is survived by his four children — daughter Christie, 64, and sons David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper — and his third wife Crystal, 31.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @cooperbhefner