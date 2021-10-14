Howie Mandel Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization After Collapsing at Starbucks

Howie Mandel is on the mend after he fainted at a California Starbucks on Wednesday. Hours after news broke that the America’s Got Talent judge was rushed to a local hospital, Mandel shared a positive health update with fans on social media, revealing that he was back home and “doing better” following the scary incident.

Mandel shared the update on Twitter, where he told concerned followers that he had been discharged from the hospital and was “home and doing better.” While Mandel didn’t go into too much detail, he did explain that dehydration and low blood sugar were to blame for his fainting spell. Mandel also offered a few words of gratitude for those who cared for him at the hospital. The 65-year-old comedian concluded his message with, “I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!”

https://twitter.com/howiemandel/status/1448445694172303362?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

TMZ reported earlier in the day that Mandel was enjoying coffee at a Starbucks location in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife Terry and other friends “when he suddenly passed out.” The outlet, citing sources, reported that Mandel fell over and was then laid on a bench as emergency personnel, who then rushed the TV host to the hospital, were called. A photo from the scene appeared to show Mandel alert and sitting up by the time paramedics arrived. The report was confirmed by a representative for the LAFD, who told Entertainment Tonight that the department received a call at 10:03 a.m. local time of a 65-year-old male experiencing a medical problem at the Woodland Hills Starbucks. The rep added that the LAFD transported the man to a local hospital in nearby Tarzana.

The incident came just days after Mandel posted a video from his hospital bed. The St. Elsewhere alum shared the video to Instagram on Monday, revealing he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy, quipping in the caption, “recovery audition.” In the clip, Mandel explained that “the patient in the next bed recognized my voice and tried to audition for AGT as he was waking up.”

Mandel has been an open advocate for living a healthy lifestyle over the years, previously opening up about his mental health in an interview with PopCulture.com in August. Mandel revealed that it was his wife’s ultimatum 20 years ago that pushed him to seek help for his OCD, germaphobia and ADHD.