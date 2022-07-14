Will Khloe Kardashian Raise Baby No. 2 Without Tristan Thompson?

As the world processes Khloé Kardashian expecting another child with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sources say Kardashian has been dealing with the fallout of his paternity scandal and how it impacts their growing family for months. Multiple sources, including Page Six, report that the former couple discovered the surrogate was pregnant just a month before news broke that Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, whose court documents reveal the NBA star engaged in a five-month sexual relationship with while still in a relationship with Kardashian. The Good American founder learned of the child and Thompson's affair with Nicols and the rest of the world, ended their relationship for the final time, and reportedly only communicates with Thompson regarding co-parenting duties. In fact, Kardashian is now said to be dating a financial investment banker for a while and recently introduced him to her family. In the meantime, a source tells Page Six how Kardashian intends to raise her second child.

"Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family," a source told the media outlet. The exes share a 4-year-old daughter, True. Their son is reportedly due in the coming days. Kardashian confirmed the news on July 13. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," her rep said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Once Kardashian was aware of the situation, she immediately began figuring out how to move forward as a single mother. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," one insider shared, while another commented, "by then, Khloé was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself.'"

Thompson has not commented on the news. Per E!, Kardashian was forced to publicly confirm the news before she was ready. She reportedly didn't inform many people in her close circle.

"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," an insider told the media outlet, adding: "and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions…Khloe's hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce," the source added. "Even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends."