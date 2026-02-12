How the Kardashians Handle Owing Each Other Money

Even the wealthiest family members have to spread the money around at times. The Kardashians have reached billionaire status, some individually, but for sure collectively. Though they all still financially chip in for various activities and events.

On the Jan. 7 episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, the Good American founder featured an “ask me anything” segment, where one of the top questions from fans was about whether the sisters keep tabs on one another regarding who spends what for each other. According to Khloe, they do, but not in the way others do.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Me and my sisters do not Venmo each other, but we always take turns,” Khloé explained of her five sisters. “I would never go with one of my sisters and expect them to always pay. We always rotate. It’s just never a thing. Everyone’s really respectful with each other.”

She gave a recent example of buying Kim’s kids’ clothes for their school spirit day and declined Kim’s offer to reimburse her. “I’m like, ‘Kim, it’s fine. Like, we’re good,’” Khloé said. “And we’re always good, and I didn’t get it back. But then later, she’s like, ’Oh, let me buy this for you since you got me that stuff.’ We’re always aware of someone else spending money. We don’t take advantage. I think we’re, dare I say, normal in that regard,” she continued. “We’re respectful of each other. I’m not like, ‘Kim has it. She’s a billionaire.’ No. Money is money.”

This isn’t the first time she spoke about family finances. She revealed in a December episode of the podcast that the sisters split the cost of their annual Christmas Eve party.

“We all equally split the cost of the party,” Khloé shared. “Yeah, because it gets really crazy,” added momager, Kris, 70, who started the tradition in 1978 with “very few people” on the invite list, noting its since expanded to hundreds. “I think one of the most fun things, too, is to be able to share things with our friends. And so we’ve always been able to do some really amazing gifts for everybody at the end of the party.”