How Queen Elizabeth Remembered Prince Philip on Anniversary of His Death

✖

Queen Elizabeth showed her love for late husband Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his passing. The queen previously mourned and paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh several times since his death, even taking special steps along the way that was meaningful to her.

The latest tribute comes in the form of a touching post and poem titled The Patriarchs -- An Elegy by Simon Armitage. "The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter's shiver," the poem reads. "On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation -- that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, an sidestepped torpedoes."

Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death.



Find out more about his life and legacy at: https://t.co/6tFq2vjyNk



Words: ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage pic.twitter.com/WpB2L6D75K — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2022

The poem was accompanied by a video showing Philip and the other Royal Family members spending time together over the years. It shows the Duke as a child, as a member of the military, and plenty of loving times with the queen. "Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death," the tweet reads.

Prince Philip died at age 99 on April 9, 2021, passing away "peacefully," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. His cause of death was listed as "old age," which may seem peculiar to some outside of the UK, but it is reportedly accepted for people over 80 years old who have "received medical care from the same physician over a long period of time."

"Husband to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone's guess and nobody's business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls," more of the poem reads.

As said above, Queen Elizabeth has taken several moments as chances to pay tribute to her late husband. At Christmas, the monarch wore a special sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she had previously worn on her honeymoon. She also used his personal cane at an official royal event.