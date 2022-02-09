The Sweet Item of Prince Philip’s Queen Elizabeth Used During Her Latest Outing

Queen Elizabeth stepped out over the weekend, greeting the public in honor of her Platinum Jubilee, and she carried an item belonging to her late husband, Prince Philip. In a sweet and heartwarming move, the 95-year-old British monarch held Philip’s cane for her first outing of 2022. The queen could be seen with the cane, in photos shared by People, also holding her purse and a colorful kerchief.

Prince Philip died on April 9, following a hospital stay due to an infection that needed treatment. In a statement announcing the sad news, Buckingham Place said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The statement added, “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

🍰💐The Queen cut a special cake, baked by a local resident, and was given a posy containing flowers featured in her 1953 Coronation bouquet. pic.twitter.com/yDARsgFSjz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Philip’s funeral was held over a week later, with many members of the Royal Family in attendance. In a rare personal statement issued on her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged her husband’s passing and thanked the public for its support during the challenging time. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” she wrote.

The Queen added, “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.” Prince Philip was 99 years old at the time of his death.

As part of the 70th anniversary celebration of her Accession, Queen Elizabeth also issued a public statement on her reign. In the statement, she briefly paid tribute to her late husband. “I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it,” she wrote. “It is a role I saw my own mother perform during my father’s reign.” She concluded the message by writing, “And so as I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbours and communities – after some difficult times for so many of us – in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect on the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign.”