How Queen Elizabeth Is Doing Following Her Son Prince Charles’ Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

After Clarence House confirmed that her son Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip are doing “well.” The current reigning monarch had last seen her son nearly two weeks ago and has since been self-isolating at Windsor Castle, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released on Wednesday.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” the statement read. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

On Wednesday morning, it was confirmed that 71-year-old Charles, who is next in line to the British throne, had tested positive but “remains in good health” as he and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall self-isolate at their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The positive diagnosis had come just weeks after Charles and other members of the royal family, including Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, had attended the Commonwealth Service on March 9, during which many refrained from shaking hands. Charles, as PEOPLE reports, opted to gesture a “namaste” as greeting.

Just days later, members of the royal family embarked to various locations to self-isolate, with William and his family said to be staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, Harry and his wife returning to Canada, Charles and Camilla staying at Birkhall, and the queen and her husband retreating to Windsor Castle. The queen had made the move to her estate on Marc 19, a week earlier than anticipated, after a Buckingham Palace aide reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The 93-year-old monarch is expected to remain at Windsor Castle until after the Easter holiday before returning to Buckingham Palace in London. A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time also announced that “a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.”

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today,” the queen said in a statement at the time. “We know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

It has also been reported that the queen is preparing to address the nation amid the pandemic. The special, unscheduled speech will mark only her fourth time to do so, the last occurring in 2002 following her mother’s death.