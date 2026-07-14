How Much Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had to Pay to Shut Down Part of NYC for Their Wedding

Taylor Swift paid more than $160,000 to the City of New York to cover the cost of public resources used during her wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday, July 10.

Before the highly anticipated ceremony, fans were also following the event on Polymarket, where users placed wagers on when the couple would tie the knot.

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The prediction market heavily favored a July 3 wedding date in the days leading up to the celebration.

Mamdani said the permit covered the city’s response to the event, including street closures, and traffic management.

“Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event, and that was a permit that was finalized, I think, in just the days before the event itself,” Mamdani said.

The wedding took place July 3 at Madison Square Garden and had around 1,000 people in attendance. While many details surrounding the ceremony remain private, actor Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the wedding, and the couple’s vows were said to have lasted about 40 minutes.

Even after the ceremony, Swift fans have continued following Polymarket markets centered on the wedding’s guest list. One of the most active asks users to predict which celebrities were in attendance, with the market relying on public confirmation before resolving.

According to the market’s rules, “the resolution source for this market will be photographic or video evidence of the event, or by statements from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, the attendee, or their legal or social media representatives. Only physical attendance of the event will qualify; virtual attendance or confirmation of an invitation will not count.”

Among the musicians drawing the most attention are the members of the rock band Haim. Alana Haim currently carries a 93% probability of having attended, while sisters Este Haim and Danielle Haim each sit at 92%. Singer Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, has just an 11% chance on the market.

Although the wedding itself is over, interest in the event remains high as fans continue piecing together details about one of the year’s most closely watched celebrity celebrations.

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