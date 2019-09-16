Here’s How Liam Hemsworth Reportedly ‘Discovered His Marriage to Miley Cyrus Was Over’, and He Was Completely ‘Blindsided’

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus‘ split was reported in August, the same day that photographs of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy began circulating on the Internet.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement on Aug. 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Hemsworth was “blindsided” by the statement and was in Australia at the time. Sources add that he reportedly found out about the breakup on social media. While the news going public was allegedly a surprise to Hemsworth, the split itself was not, with a source saying that he and Cyrus had been separated for months. During that period, the two were photographed without their wedding rings.

Hemsworth has publicly addressed his split from Cyrus only once, sharing an Instagram post announcing that he would not be speaking to the media about the situation.

“Hi all,” he wrote on Aug. 12. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The actor officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 21, citing irreconcilable differences.

On Aug 22., Cyrus openly discussed the breakup on Twitter, slamming rumors that she had cheated on Hemsworth.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she wrote. “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Since the split, Hemsworth has kept a low profile, spending time in Australia with his family, while Cyrus released her breakup song “Slide Away” and has been photographed with Carter frequently.

