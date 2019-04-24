‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Cobie Smulders Mistakenly Called Evangeline Lilly During ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet

Cobie Smulders was mistaken for Evangeline Lilly on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet on Monday, but she took it in stride.

Smulders was at the premiere of the new Avengers film on Monday night along with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast. They all stopped for interviews with various press outlets, including an official Marvel Entertainment livestream. In one segment, co-host Lorraine Cink mistakenly referred to Smulders as Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne — a.k.a. The Wasp in the Ant-Man films.

“Hi, Evangeline Lilly here–” Cink began.

“No, I’m Cobie Smulders,” Smulders cut in, though not angrily.

“Oh my God, Cobie Smulders!” Cink said. “I’m so sorry!”

Smulders was nice about the mistake, and even took the opportunity to share a behind the scenes anecdote about her past auditions alongside Lilly.

“No, it happens all the time,” she said good-naturedly. “You know what? We both auditioned for Lost. Spoiler alert, she got it. And so this is not the first time, J.J. Abrams also did that, he chose her over me! It’s fine.”

“Well, I choose you now,” Cink said.

The awkward moment went about as smoothly as could be expected. Perhaps indicating that she was really not angry, Smulders went on to praise the job Cink and her co-host, LZ Granderson, were doing with Marvel Entertainment’s livestream.

“I have to say, because my husband is such a fan, we were watching you guys in the car and you’re doing such a splendid job. And I’m sure you guys are running on fumes, but people are watching and we were so enjoying it in the car, so thank you!”

It is true that Cink conducted interview after interview in quick succession on Monday as the celebrities and guests trailed into the theater. In all likelihood, the mistake may have even originated with another producer or assistant behind the scenes, but Cink handled it gracefully on camera. Still, the moment went viral online, although fans seemed to forgive her too.

“Ohhhhh poor [Cobie Smulders] mistakenly called [Evangeline Lilly] but she takes it like a champ,” one fan tweeted.

“Holy s—. Imagine being able to handle this as well as Cobie does,” noted another. “What a cool girl she must be.”

Marvel left the slip-up intact in the full video of the livestream, though when re-uploading individual clips later on, the site cut out the confusion. Fans noticed this clever editing, and commented with more laughter about it.

“They cut the part when she called her Evangeline Lilly [laughing out loud],” one fan wrote.

While Lilly may have won the role of Kate Austen on Lost, Smulders has seniority in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She plays Maria Hill, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who works closely with Director Nick Fury. She made her Marvel debut in 2012 in the first Avengers film, three years ahead of Lilly’s introduction.

Whenever they joined the team, everyone has a part to play in this new installment. Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, April 26.