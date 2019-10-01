How ‘DWTS’ Fans Felt About Demi Lovato Being in the Crowd With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Demi Burnett

Demi Lovato and Demi Burnett were together in the live audience for Dancing With the Stars on Monday, and Twitter had some thoughts. Between Lovato’s Disney and pop music career, Burnett’s run on The Bachelorette and DWTS itself, this intersection of fandom had people squealing and rolling their eyes in equal measure.

Lovato and Burnett were shown sitting side by side in the audience for Dancing With the Stars on Monday night’s episode. Burnett was there in support of Hannah Brown, her former co-star on The Bachelorette. It is not clear what exactly brought her together with Lovato, though fans speculate that it has to do with Lovato’s rumored romance with Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson.

Whatever it was, many fans were loving it. Twitter filled with praise for “the Demis,” with fans predicting that they would be fast friends, and a force to be reckoned with.

Demi com Demi Burnett no programa Dancing With The Stars. pic.twitter.com/Fy46dOyOMv — Demi Lovato Brasil (@demilovatobr) October 1, 2019

“The Demis are coming for y’all weaves,” one fan declared.

“The way the light glitter up Demi like a true queen,” added another.

For some, Lovato’s new social circle was cause for joking at her expense. Lovato has been a star for years, transitioning from Disney Channel fame to the pop music charts, and some Twitter users saw reality TV as a step down for her.

Demi via Instagram story (rumerwillis) pic.twitter.com/AOV1XLrN8c — Demi Lovato News (@itsJCMD) October 1, 2019

“I love that Demi Lovato is now basically part of The Bachelor franchise,” one person tweeted.

“She wants that next Bachelorette slot BAD,” joked another.

Following the show, many fans scoured the broadcast and social media for every glimpse of the Demi duo they could find. In addition to appearing on camera, the two stars popped up in a few places online as well. Lovato brought fans along for the night via her Instagram Story, which included a selfie with Burnett captioned “Demi Squared does it again.”

Demi via Instagram story (hannahbrown) pic.twitter.com/AhS68ak8Qw — Demi Lovato News (@itsJCMD) October 1, 2019

The two also popped up on Brown’s Instagram Story, where she panned past the cheering crowd, pausing on her friends for a shout-out. Lovato wore an over-sized tweed suit jacket to the show over a black outfit, while Burnett wore a billowing blue dress.

Fans figure that Lovato and Johnson must be doing well together if the pop star is spending so much time with his cast-mates in her off time. Johnson recently spoke about their budding relationship on the Almost Famous podcast, where he admitted they are still “getting to know” each other.

“We’ve gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos… we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me,” he said. “And, uh, she kisses really well.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.