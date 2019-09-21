‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang’s Last Instagram Photo Has Fans Devastated

House Hunters host Suzanne Whang‘s recent death came as quite a shock, and now fans are flocking to her last Instagram photo to express how devastated they are. In the post, Whang posted about some new bracelets she’d received. “Thank you SO MUCH to [Pamela Anderson] for the beautiful matching [Bunny] bracelets that she had custom made for me and [Vanessa Marcil]! It’s a good thing they’re adjustable, because I currently have skeletal wrists,” she wrote in the caption. “This photo was taken from V’s wrist (you can tell because of all her other fancy bracelets ~ my wrists are usually bare except for a black ponytail holder).”

In the wake of the new that Whang passed away, fans have been commenting on the post, with one writing,”Suzanne, you’ve shuffled your mortal coil and now you’re free of pain, flying high and hopefully your Bonsai was waiting for you. Much love from me, Ro. You have been such a kind, inspiring influence for me. Love you.”

“Rest in everlasting peace my sweet Suzanne! No more stress, no more pain,” another fan wrote. “Just lots of love, light, & new journeys ahead. See you in the next life!”

Whang’s death was announced by her partner Jeff Vezain, who took to Facebook on Thursday evening to share the tragic news.

“Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories,” the post began. “On Tuesday evening around 7:20 pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her.”

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet,” Vezain’s post went on to read. “Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits. I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, ‘Don’t cry.’ So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic.”

“Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate,” the post continued.

“As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort,” Vezain concluded his message. “As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you.”