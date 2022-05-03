Hope Solo Entering Rehab Following Arrest

✖

Weeks after Hope Solo was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated, she is reportedly seeking treatment. PEOPLE reported that the soccer star released a statement in which she announced that she voluntarily decided to enter rehab to address her "challenges" with alcohol. In her statement, she also shared an update regarding her upcoming induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Solo told her followers on Friday that she is going to enter an alcohol treatment program. As a result, she asked the National Soccer Hall of Fame to delay her induction until 2023, which they obliged. She wrote, "At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision."

This news comes weeks after Solo was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated while her 2-year-old twins, daughter Lozen and son Vittorio, whom she shares with husband Jerramy Stevens, were in the car. She was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Village Circle. Shortly after her arrest, new details emerged about the situation. According to Us Weekly, the athlete was taken into custody after a passerby noticed that she had been "passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour" while the car's engine was still running.

When officers arrived at the scene, they woke Solo up and reportedly detected the scent of alcohol on her breath. She reportedly refused to take part in field sobriety tests and police later issued a search warrant to obtain a blood sample within 48 hours of her arrest. Solo was then charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse due to her children being with her in the car at the time. Following the news, Solo took to social media to share an update on the situation.

"For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love," she wrote on April 2. "Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday [sic] giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time." Solo added, "In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life."