Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed Listed for Rent After Months of Not Selling

After months on the market, Demi Lovato has put the Hollywood Hills, California home where she overdosed in July up for rent.

According to The Blast, the home, originally listed in September for $9.495 million, was removed from an active listing on November 30 after it failed to sell even at the reduced price of $8.995 million. Boasting unobstructed views from “Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land” and “located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont,” according to the listing, the home is now up for rent for $39,500 per month.

The 5,564 square-foot property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, an upper club level, and converted garage for entertaining guests. The gated property also features outdoor perks like a grill, pool and gazebo, as well as marble counter tops in the kitchen, walk-in closets in the master suite, a sitting room, a bar, media room, and “sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip.”

The singer had initially purchased the home in 2016 for $8.3 million, but had chosen to put it on the market following her overdose in July, in which she was discovered unresponsive by her assistant in her bedroom on the property. Lovato was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before entering a treatment program.

During it’s time on the market, the home was viewed by a number of high-profile celebrities, including the newlywed couple of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The couple toured the home in October as part of a search for their first home together, though they ended up passing on the property.

Although still her property, Lovato has chosen not to return to the home because it would entail revisiting the traumatic incident, according to sources close to the singer. Instead, she is focused on “new beginnings and a fresh start.”

Lovato is now said to be splitting her time between a halfway house and a private home in Los Angeles, with sources having claimed in November that she was spending three days a week at a halfway house, where there are counselors and others who share similar experiences, and the remaining four days at a private Los Angeles-area home, where she is said to be attempting to resume a normal life.

The singer, who has been open about her struggles in the past, is also said to be focusing her energy on her music career, and is believed to be writing new music as she finds “singing and writing cathartic.”