‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Meets Her ‘Childhood Hero’

Home Town star Erin Napier had the experience of a lifetime on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, as she got to meet her “childhood hero.” As she noted on Instagram, that very individual is the host herself, Drew Barrymore. On Instagram, Erin noted that she not only got to meet Barrymore, but she was also able to thank her for being such an “inspiration” to her growing up.

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, took part in a taping of Barrymore’s talk show (she noted that their segment will air on Wednesday’s episode). On Instagram, she posted multiple photos from their appearance, and they were all smiles as they got to chat with the actor and television host. Erin captioned the post by reflecting on the meeting and shared exactly why it was so special to her. According to the HGTV personality, she actually has Barrymore to thank for her “love story.”

“Today I met my childhood hero in person and hugged her neck and thanked her for the inspiration for this short haircut of mine that made @scotsman.co notice me on our college campus and ask me out on this day, 17 years ago,” she wrote. “So, thanks @drewbarrymore for our love story. WHAT A DAY. Watch @thedrewbarrymoreshow tomorrow!” Erin and Ben have shared the story of their first meeting in the past. Interestingly enough, based on their accounts of their first meeting, it would appear as though the couple appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show 17 years to the day when they initially crossed paths.

Back in December 2020, Erin took to Instagram to reflect on a very special anniversary. The pair met on Dec. 7, 2004 while working on their school yearbook project. They went on their first official date the day after they met. During their first date, Erin even introduced Ben to her mother, a major sign that the two were the real deal from the very beginning. In her caption, she also expressed that the pair felt as though they would be married only days after meeting one another. She went on to include a quote from their book, Make Something Good Today, which read, “Ben was popular, but not exclusive, and I think that’s why I loved him before I even knew him. Even from far away I could feel his joy and generosity.” Erin continued to write, “I still do, and feel so lucky to work alongside him every day.”