'Home Alone' Star Devin Ratray Hospitalized 'in Critical Condition'

The actor was set to stand trial in Oklahoma in connection to a 2021 domestic assault case, but the trial has been delayed following his hospitalization in New York.

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray has been hospitalized. The actor, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's onscreen brother Buzz McCallister in the beloved holiday classic, is reportedly in "critical condition" at a New York hospital, his attorney revealed. At this time, further details of his hospitalization, including what led to it, are unknown.

Ratray's hospitalization was revealed amid his domestic assault and strangulation case. Jury selection in the felony case was set to begin Monday in Oklahoma County District Court, per The Oklahoman, but the case has since been delayed after Ratray's attorneys told the judge that he is currently hospitalized out of state. Last week, District Judge Kathryn Savage signed an order listing the hospitalization as the reason the trial setting was delayed. The actor is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 21 "for further negotiation."

Ratray was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery following an incident involving his then-girlfriend in late 2021. In December 2021, while he was in Oklahoma City for an appearance at the Oklahoma Pop Christmas Con, Ratray and the victim went to Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse, where he drank a "bottle of wine," had "several shots of alcohol" and was "intoxicated," according to a probable cause affidavit, per WGME. The pair later went to the Coyote Ugly Saloon, where Ratray had another 10 shots and was approached by two women who wanted his autograph. Ratray, however, was angry with his girlfriend that she gave an autograph away without charging.

The pair continued to argue once they returned to their room at a nearby Hyatt hotel. The actor allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto a bed and used one hand to press it against her throat while he placed the other over her mouth. He also allegedly punched her in the face when she bit his hand. In the affidavit, an Oklahoma City police detective reported that "While strangling the victim, defendant stated the following: 'This is how you die.'" The woman suffered bruising under her left eye, marks under her right eye, marks above the left side of her upper lip, a bruise on her chest, and a sore right arm, according to court records, per Oklahoma's News 4.

Ratray's attorney has maintained that the allegations against him are not true. In January of last year, the actor's attorney attempted to get the state to lower the charge to a misdemeanor, but prosecutors refused. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.