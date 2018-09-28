Holly Madison Spotted Without Wedding Band After Divorce Filing

Former Playmate Holly Madison has been spotted without her wedding band just days after it was announced that her husband filed for divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, Madison was photographed in West Hollywood wearing a hoodie and some black tights with tennis shoes, but sporting a bare hand.

Madison and her now-estranged husband Pasquale Rotella began dating in 2011, with the former reality star giving birth to their daughter Rainbow Aurora Rotella in 2012. The following year the couple married at Disneyland, which is somewhat ironic considering the hoodie she is wearing in the new photos has a Disney logo on it.

Madison later gave birth to Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, the couple’s second child, in 2016.

According to subsequent reports, a source close to the couple told journalists that the couple actually split over the summer and that it was not a surprise.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source shared. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

The source went on to add that even though the couple has decided to end their relationship, they are both still committed to being unified for the sake of their children.

“Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids,” the source continued. “They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”

Following the couple’s news that they have split, Rotella reportedly addressed their separation in a post on Instagram.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

“We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life,” Rotella added. “Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

At this point, Madison does not appear to have commented publicly on the divorce news, but a separate source close to her was quoted as saying that she is “doing okay.”