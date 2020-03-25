Holly Madison Posts Stunning Lingerie Photos During Coronavirus Quarantine

Holly Madison recently took to Instagram to post a stunning lingerie photo, during the current coronavirus quarantine. In the selfie, Madison is wearing a revealing white top, with a pair of high-rise black bottoms. “Organizing my closet,” she wrote in the post’s caption, then asking her followers, “Is anybody else getting super organized RN?”

“Does it count if I already am and reorganizing what’s organized???? 10000% bring the Virgo that I am,” one fan commented. “Cleaning out my office and music all of my music gear so I can work from home. Lots of time to play my guitar also,” another user said. “I’ve always loved the way u do your makeup + eyebrows….I’m cleaning very slowly lol, 1 thing a day,” someone else wrote. “Finally decided to do my kids mountains of laundry fold and actually put it all away. Next is my closet,” one other user added. “I am organizing my closet too. But I keep trying on outfits I forgot I had, I get distracted,” a fifth follower shared.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

The former Girls Next Door star is currently a single mother, as she split from Pasquale Rotella, the father of her two children, back in 2018.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” Rotella said in a statement at the time. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

“Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul,” he continued. “We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly,

“Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family,” Rotella concluded his messaged. “Thank you all for your continued love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

Madison has not shared many photos with her children over the past couple of weeks, but it appears she has been very busy trying to keep them entertained and engaged while they stay home to keep away from any potential coronavirus infection.