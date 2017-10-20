Hoda Kotb Shares an Update on Daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb loves sharing photos and talking about her baby girl Haley Joy Kotb. In a new interview this week, Kotb called Haley Joy her “everything.”

“I can’t contain myself, she is everything… she’s everything,” Kotb told E! News Thursday at the annual Breast Cancer Research Foundation luncheon in New York City.

“The sweetest sound on the planet earth is her belly laughing to me,” Kotb said. “More than anything else I’ve ever heard, anything, ever.”

The NBC News anchor added that Hayley Joy is in the “teething and not sleeping phase,” which is fine with her.

When asked if she plans on having other children, Kotb, who is in a four-year relationship with Joel Schiffman, said it wasn’t in her hands.

“Who wouldn’t want their child to have siblings?” Kotb told E! Network. “But, I think it’s… not really in my hands… Whatever’s meant to be is meant to be. I’m enjoying Hayley Joy.”

The 53-year-old Kotb announced in February 2017 that she adopted Hayley Joy, her first child. Hayley Joy then made her TODAY Show debut in May. Earlier this week, she was honored by the American Cancer Society as Mother of the Year.

“The only thing bigger than her smile is her heart,” her TODAY Show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford said Tuesday. “You have to be very careful around Hoda because she’s the most contagious human being on the planet. She will infect you. She will make you happy. She will make you start singing really crappy songs. That’s what she does. She can’t help it. She just shows up and the room changes.”

