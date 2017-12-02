Hoda Kotb Tweets Mary Tyler Moore Quote, Twitter Follower Fires off Matt Lauer Jab

Hoda Kotb tweeted out a Mary Tyler Moore quote that says, “You can’t be brave if you’ve only had wonderful things happen to you,” and one of her followers used this to make a Matt Lauer-related jab.

“I don’t think you would be so forgiving of Matt Lauer if your daughter, even as an adult, was Matt Lauers victim,” the user quipped back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another user followed suit and tweeted at her, “How could u act surprised about that pig Matt.when you knew. What a [phony].”

It didn’t stop there. Yet another user took Kotb to task for a recent segment from her hour of Today.

“Just saw ur skit with U jumping around and Kathy Lee spanking you. R u kidding me! A little self respect for ur self and all women. It was painful and embarrassing to watch. You ALLOWED the producers to do that to you. Thanks for representing women in such a demeaning/stupid way,” the Twitter user said.

While there were some cruel messages, there were also just as many supportive ones. “You are an inspiration!” one follower wrote. “You handle every situation with a positive attitude and take it in stride!”

“I hope you and everyone can have a better day today!!!” added a second user.

Kotb sat with Today anchor Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday morning when Guthrie read NBC News Chairman Andy Lack’s statement announcing that Lauer had been fired.

After Guthrie spoke, Kotb added, “This is a very tough morning for both of us. I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and a colleague.”