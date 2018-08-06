Hilary Duff Soaks up the Sun on Babymoon With Son Luca

Hilary Duff is enjoying the final months of pregnancy soaking up the sun on a Maui babymoon with son Luca.

The pregnant Younger actress, 30, is not allowing her six-month baby bump get in the way of her annual Hawaii vacation, Duff and her 6-year-old son Luca, who she shares with her ex, Mike Comrie, enjoying a mommy-son vacation on Maui.

“Max relax,” Duff captioned an Instagram photo showing herself and Luca lounging in the sun, her baby bump on full display.

While Duff’s boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, is absent on the trip, he is still on her mind, the former star of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire posting a second photo claiming that she is “missing this part of the pack.”

The 30-year-old mom of one and Comrie announced in June that they were expecting their first child together, claiming that they had “made a little princess of our own.” Now six months pregnant and heading into her third trimester, Duff is reportedly having a harder time with her second pregnancy than she had when she was pregnant with Luca.

“She has said that this pregnancy is a lot different than when she had Luca and that she forgot how it was to be pregnant,” an inside source told E! News. “It’s been a lot harder but she hasn’t had any complications. She is just getting used to her body changing rapidly, and the process is taking a toll on her energy levels. Overall, things have been going smoothly and they are both preparing for her arrival.”

Duff, who has not been shy when it comes to documenting her growing baby bump on social media, has also not been afraid to document the difficulties of pregnancy, recently opening up about the “hard as hell” journey to motherhood.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” Duff admitted. “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

Although she has not teased any possible names that she and Koma may be considering for their “little princess,” she recently revealed that son Luca has brainstormed plenty of ideas, including “Cofant Croissant.”