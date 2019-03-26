Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of First Moments With Daughter After Water Birth

It’s been five months since Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, and she’s shared plenty of images with the newborn since then. But Monday, her latest share gives us an intimate look at the birth itself.

The actress posted a post-birth video to Instagram on Monday morning, showing her sitting in an inflatable tub and holding newborn Banks in the moments after her water birth. If you’re unfamiliar, this is when the mother sits in a warm bath to give birth, adding a “boost” to circulation and aid with contractions according to Women’s Health.

Duff captioned the video with a note about how she questioned sharing the video, calling it “extremely personal.”

“It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged,” Duff shares in the message on Instagram. “For the first time, in my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos).”

Duff is referring to her first child, Luca, 7, as “big brother.” And Matt is referring to musician Matthew Koma. The Lizzie McGuire star was previously married to retired NHL player Michael Comrie. The pair divorced in 2015 and Duff requested primary custody of their son.

Continuing under the video, Duff shares that she can’t believe it has been five months since Banks entered the world.

“It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast…she tried avocado yesterday!” Duff added. “Feeling blessed for this full hectic life and the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic).”

Colic is defined as a common condition for most infants. It involves abdominal pain and “attacks of crying” despite being healthy otherwise.

As Women’s Health details, Duff didn’t give reasons for choosing to have a water birth at home. No matter the reason, it would seem to have been a good path to travel for the new mom and family.

The loving post comes a week after Duff faced a home invasion at her Beverly Hills home. The Younger star was home with Koma when a robber attempted to enter the home. They managed to scare away the intruder before police arrived. It is the second time since 2017 that her home had been burglarized. A robbery that year saw “thousands of dollars worth of jewelry” stolen from the residence. The previous robbery occurred when the actress was not home.