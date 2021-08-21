Hilary Duff Praises Being ‘Vaxxed’ After Revealing She Has COVID-19 Ahead of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Production

Hilary Duff praised the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after revealing that she had contracted the Delta variant. Duff shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing that her symptoms were no joke. “That delta… she’s a little b—,” Duff wrote. “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog.” However, her illness could have been much worse had she not gotten her shots, so she noted that she was “happy to be vaxxed” in her post.

This health crisis comes on the heels of Duff’s announcement that her upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, had begun shooting. Duff shared a photo from set on Wednesday, and the Younger star looked thrilled to be jumping into the new project, writing “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment…” alongside a photo with her castmates Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

In How I Met Your Father, Duff stars as Sophie, a woman recalling the story of how she met her son’s father, per The Wrap, the story jumps back to 2021, when Sophie and her friends were living their lives fun and free, discovering who they are and what they want in life while seeking romance at a time when dating apps are the most common form of finding love. Lowell plays Jesse, one of Sophie’s friends. The character is described as “smart, with a bit of an edge” and “cynical about love.” Jesse is an aspiring musician whose day job is being an Uber driver, and he is roommates with his best friend, optimistic bar owner Sid (Sharma).

Duff expressed her excitement about the project in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, although she kept it vague about how it would tie to the original series and if any of the original cast members would pop up. “I mean, the script was so good,” Duff gushed. “I literally called and I was like, ‘Please, yes, please have them pick me.’ I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have signed on as executive producers of the new series, with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger hired to write the 10-episode comedy. Duff will serve as a producer on How I Met Your Father, and 20th Television, the same studio behind the original series, will serve as the producing studio. The show will also use the same multi- and single-camera style of filming used on How I Met Your Mother.