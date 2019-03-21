Hilary Duff Has Close Call With Would-Be Thief at Beverly Hills Home

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma had a scary moment Tuesday night at Duff’s Beverly Hills home when a would-be robber attempted to break in.

The couple, who recently welcomed their new daughter, Banks, were in the kitchen of the home when around 8:30 p.m., they noticed a man lurking in the backyard, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Younger actress and music producer managed to scare away the intruder before they called the police, who said that they noticed a window screen had been removed when they did a perimeter search.

Extra patrols were dispatched around the area, sources told TMZ, and police are continuing to investigate the at-large trespasser.

It’s not the first time Duff’s home has been the target of a burglary. In 2017, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry were stolen from her house — the same one that was targeted this week.

The 2017 robbery occurred while Duff was on vacation with her son Luca, with whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. At the time, TMZ reported that the thief broke in through a door and rummaged through belongings until valuables were found. The house’s security alarm was not triggered.

Duff and Koma are likely more worried for the safety of Banks, 4 months, and Luca, 7, than their possessions. The mom of two frequently shares adorable photos and videos of her two kids, including one of Luca on his seventh birthday this week.

On a sweet photo of Luca, wearing a camouflage backpack and smiling at the camera over his shoulder, Duff wrote, “Luca Cruz…the star of my heart. Makes me proud everyday. 7 better look out….he has arrived #wherehasthetimegone.”

Duff’s firstborn turned 7 just a few months after she and Koma welcomed his little sister, Banks. In another photo Duff shared on Luca’s birthday, he holds his infant sister while sitting in a large armchair while she reaches out to his face. He grins from ear to ear for the camera in the adorable photo.

“Smiles even through his sisters abuse lol,” Duff captioned the picture, adding the hashtag #bestbigbro.

On International Women’s Day earlier this month, Duff shared a photo holding Banks, who was dressed in a cozy, all-pink outfit on the streets of New York City and smiling sweetly at the camera.

“Look at this little but mighty lady,” Duff captioned the photo. “Who run the world???!!! GIRLS! #happyinternationalwomensday Never settle for less, know your worth, and BE BOLD! We make it allll happen and nobody better forget it!!!!!!”