Hilary Duff Accidentally Dyes Her Hair Green in Hair Treatment Mishap

✖

Hilary Duff had a bit of a beauty mishap this week, accidentally dyeing her hair green while taking a bath. The Younger star shared the story with fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, posting a series of videos of herself sitting on her couch

"So, I just took a bath," she began. "And I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was leftover from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again. On accident." Duff's Younger co-star Molly Bernard, who was sitting nearby, told her friend that she turned her "perfect blonde hair green."

(Photo: Hilary Duff / @hilaryduff)

Duff replied, "It was not perfect, let's be honest. I swim every day with my kids. But now it is truly green. It took about seven minutes of this hair mask sitting on my hair and it's green." The 33-year-old's hair has previously been dyed several different shades, including blue, the color she sported when she gave birth to her third child, daughter Mae, in March. Last week, the actress shared a series of photos from Mae's birth day, which took place at Duff's home via water birth.

The Lizzie McGuire star posted a slideshow of snaps that included images of herself preparing to welcome her daughter, getting support from husband Matthew Koma and Bernard, who acted as her doula. "For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system," Duff began her caption. "The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

She continued by crediting Koma, whom she called the calmest "anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls," and her "extraordinary" doula, "who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet" and "quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before." Duff's own mom was also present "to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside."

"The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all," she continued. "All hands on deck. Forever [laugh out loud]. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breastfeeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily."