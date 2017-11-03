Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby No. 4

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family is growing!

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Hilaria used Instagram to announce the news on Friday, sharing a photo of herself and her husband lying on the floor as their kids cuddle around them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” she wrote. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!”

Alec and Hilaria married in 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmen and sons Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1.

The actor, who is also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland, re-posted the photo to his own account, writing, “Here we go again…”

Up Next: Alec Baldwin Admits He Treated Women in a Sexist Way

Hilaria told Access Hollywood in October that she would be open to having another child, explaining, “For some reason, right after I deliver a baby I want another one.”

“I feel like it’s like going down this, like, crazy slide, and then you’re like, ‘I wanna go again,’” she added. “‘Cause it’s just so invigorating and I had great experiences.”

Earlier this week, Hilaria showed off the family’s Halloween costumes, revealing that the group had dressed up as the cast of The Wizard of Oz.

Happy Halloween 🎃 💛 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hilariabaldwin