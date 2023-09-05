Gary Busey Accused of Hit-and-Run

Police are investigating an alleged hit-and-run accident involving Gary Busey. The Lethal Weapon actor, 79, reportedly fled the scene of an accident in Malibu on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and was chased down by the driver of the other vehicle, who recorded the interaction on video.

Although the accident itself was not captured on tape, the woman involved in the alleged accident told TMZ that she was driving along the Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday when the actor pulled out of a shopping center and hit her back bumper. According to the woman, Busey did not stop following the accident and instead continued driving. The woman, who was not identified, followed Busey along the Pacific Coast Highway, recording as she drove, with video showing her driving beside Busey and honking her horn as she said, "Sir, you hit my car. I need your information." Busey seemingly ignored the woman and sped up.

The actor eventually pulled into a parking lot, where the woman continued filming. In the video, minor damage can be seen sustained to both vehicles involved in the accident. The woman told Busey, "You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car." Busey simply responds with "Progressive insurance," as the woman continues, "I want the number. I want the information. Sir, you hit my car." As Busey gets back in his vehicle and turns it on, he can be heard telling the woman, "I'm private." As he drives away, the woman says, "You rear-ended me. You can't hit someone and then leave...you don't just get to leave hitting someone...You can't hit someone and then just leave." Busey ends up pulling out of the parking lot listening to The Beach Boys' "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

TMZ confirmed that the woman filed a hit-and-run report with police, with law enforcement telling the outlet that they will investigate the alleged hit-and-run. The outlet noted that leaving the scene of a car accident that results in property damage or injury is a crime. Busey has not addressed the incident at this time.

This is far from the first accident Busey has been involved in. Back in 2015, the actor hit a woman while pulling out of a parking space at a Malibu shopping center. The woman was treated at the scene and released, and Busey was not cited. Prior to that, Busey was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in 1998 while riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle without a helmet in Los Angeles. The actor was rushed into emergency neurosurgery and underwent months of recovery before eventually returning to the screen in films and movies.