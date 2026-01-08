HGTV Star Undergoes Surgery Following Freak Injury

HGTV staple has undergone surgery after injuring her foot. Married to Real Estate star Egypt Sherrord recently updated fans on social media about her health following a freak injury.

Apparently, it was related to her feet. Thankfully, she’s on the mend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi family! 🖤 I owe you an update…..sorry for the silence,” she began in a January 6, Instagram post. “I had to step away from the world for the past five weeks to focus fully on healing after surgery. It’s been a scary road, but I’m still standing and still on the mend. Now here’s the wild part… just as I finally got back on my feet last week, a literal piece of marble fell on my foot and shattered two of my toes. TWO. The devil is absolutely a liar.”

She was able to find some humor in the situation, adding, on the “bright side” of things is that her injury “happened in 2025, the year of the snake 🐍, so I’m rebuking all of this energy for 2026, the year of the horse 🐎,” adding, “No carryover. None.”

And despite the freak accident, no one would know if she didn’t tell them as she doesn’t have a cast or covering over her newly fixed toes. “So yes, I’m getting back on this horse and riding it all the way out,” she shared. “This season is about dreams realized, dead weight released, walls and ceilings shattered, and doors kicked wide open. I’m creating opportunities for every woman I can, even if I have to kick in those damn doors with broken toes. CLAIMED!!!!!! And so it is. ✨.”

Sherrord ended 2025 no longer part of the HGTV family, at least for now, as her series was canceled after four successful seasons. She remains co-host of the Marriage and Money podcast alongside her husband, Mike Jackson, and is active in the real estate and design industry.