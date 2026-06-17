HGTV Personality Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star

Brooke Hogan shot down rumors that she’s dating her HGTV Rock the Block show partner, Scott McGillivray.

“People looooove to speculate. There’s been a lot of people commenting on posts of me and Scott suggesting we have a ‘thing’ going on,” Hogan said earlier this week via her Instagram. “And honestly, it’s just mean and hateful. (But sorry we’re so funny and adorable on camera.)”

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Brooke Hogan (Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Since 2022, Hogan’s been married to Steven Oleksy, a retired NHL player. The couple have a pair of twins born in 2025.

Along with Hogan’s Instagtam post that debunked rumors of a romantic relationship with McGillivray were a series a pictures that showed McGillivray and her husband together. Brooke’s post alluded to her husband in the pictures by writing in part: “… I’ll just leave you with these pictures of Scott and my husband. If you’re worried about anyone, worry about my hockey player husband stealing his sweet Canadian heart.”

McGillivray, a married father of two, has been with HGTV since 2008. He and Hogan partnered together for Rock the Block in April as one of four teams on the reality show’s seventh season. The season featured seven episodes with the finale airing on May 25.

The show pairs celebrities with HGTV personalities to design and renovate identical homes while competing to see which team can add the most property value to their home. A final appraisal determines the winner, who receives a street named after them for their accomplishment.

Sadly, neither Hogan nor McGiillivray have that honor. The TV partners were not on the winning end of the competition. Survivor alums Chelsea Meissner and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe came out on top.

And as for any lingering questions surrounding the Hogan-McGillivray relationship … it’s probably best to listen to Brooke.

After all, Hogan knows best.