HGTV Execs Reportedly Upset Over Tarek El Moussa’s Assault Scandal: ‘This Isn’t Bravo’

Tarek El Moussa flipped out…literally. According to #ShuterScoop, HGTV executives called an emergency internal meeting this week after The Flip Off star was charged with a battery citation following a violent incident at a Las Vegas casino.

“He knocked the guy out cold in public,” a network executive reportedly told the site. “This isn’t Bravo — HGTV is supposed to be calm and clean,” they added, referencing Bravo stars’ violent brawls at times.

The fight happened in early June 5 inside the Palazzo at The Venetian. Witnesses report the father of three kneed a man in the head during a heated verbal argument and claimed self defense for his elderly father.

“This is a network built on trust, wholesomeness, and advertising partnerships,” says the insider. “You can’t have your talent accused of street-fighting and expect to keep Lowe’s and Pottery Barn on board.”

Network executives are now reportedly considering whether to cut ties or halt production. A PR crisis is the last thing they want on their plate. “The posts say ‘family fun,’” says a network staffer. “The headlines scream ‘security risk.’”

PEOPLE reports the man who was hit during the incident now wants to press charges. Surveillance footage shows that El Moussa allegedly “charged” at the man and “shoved him” after he appeared to witness a tense interaction between the man and his father. After kneeing the man, the reported victim fell to the floor. While he was down, El Moussa then allegedly “mounted his back” and “threw 3 more strikes with his fist to the head of [the victim] before getting up and walking away.” The man says he was left with visible injuries.

When speaking to investigators about the ordeal, El Moussa claimed that the victim “hit his dad on the back with his hand,” prompting him to confront the man since his dad has “back problems.”

El Moussa was joined on the trip by his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, his mother Dominique El Moussa and Heather’s parents. Heather shared snapshots of their time on the trip together to social media with no mention of the incident.