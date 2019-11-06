Here’s What Meghan Markle Looks Like as Wonder Woman, Artist Reveals New Photo

Ever wonder what Meghan Markle might look like as Wonder Woman? Look no further. An artist recently revealed a painting that gives fans an image of what it might look like if the Duchess of Sussex were to dress up as the DC character. Ashley Longshore put together a beautiful piece showing off the former Suits star in the red, gold and blue uniform as she looks down at her son Archie dressed in a blue hat and blanket.

Several of Longshore’s followers took to the comment section in support of the piece, with one writing, “Oh, I love this so much. She deserves to be seen like this. Thank you for always lifting women up!”

Someone else said, “Best One yet [red exclamation point emoji] love your work ( have 1!) beautiful tribute to an amazing woman who only wants to build a family with the man she loves AND improve the world in her strong & smart way! EXCELLENT interpretation of her through your art.”

Another follower echoed saying, “I have to agree! She is super woman!”

After posting the beautiful picture of Markle, she shared another great piece of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and her three children.

Once again, fans of her work loved everything about it with several using the heart emoji to express their love for the image.

Longshore is a Louisiana based painter who’s main focus is on Hollywood and pop culture.