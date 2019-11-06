Here’s What Meghan Markle Looks Like as Wonder Woman, Artist Reveals New Photo

Ever wonder what Meghan Markle might look like as Wonder Woman? Look no further. An artist recently revealed a painting that gives fans an image of what it might look like if the Duchess of Sussex were to dress up as the DC character. Ashley Longshore put together a beautiful piece showing off the former Suits star in the red, gold and blue uniform as she looks down at her son Archie dressed in a blue hat and blanket.
Portrait of Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex For the November issue of Harpers Bazaar Magazine… Harpers asked me to paint Meghan in “my way” so I painted her as Wonder Woman… I think she is so poised and so beautiful. I also think she is enduring so much stress and pressure from constant media scrutiny… I cant imagine how that must feel… especially being a new mom and wife with a very public role.. I think she is regal, beautiful and very graceful… She is a wonderous woman….. #ashleylongshore #popart #wonderwoman #meghanmarkle #incharge @bazaaruk @harpersbazaarus @angcutt
Several of Longshore’s followers took to the comment section in support of the piece, with one writing, “Oh, I love this so much. She deserves to be seen like this. Thank you for always lifting women up!”
Someone else said, “Best One yet [red exclamation point emoji] love your work ( have 1!) beautiful tribute to an amazing woman who only wants to build a family with the man she loves AND improve the world in her strong & smart way! EXCELLENT interpretation of her through your art.”
Another follower echoed saying, “I have to agree! She is super woman!”
After posting the beautiful picture of Markle, she shared another great piece of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and her three children.
Kate Middleton The Duchess of Cambridge for the November Issue of Harpers Bazaar Magazine.. I wanted to capture her beauty and the joy and playfulness of her family. She always appears to be so calm and collected and her smile is just so radiant…Her philanthropic work has made such an impact on peoples lives…. I know that being the mother of the future King Of England and the future Queen Consort can not be easy along with all the other challenges of being a mother and a public figure… She handles her stress with such grace…. I think she is a marvelous example of a modern Royal Woman. It was such a Joy to paint this for Harpers! #ashleylongshore #popart #DuchessofCambridge #katemiddleton @bazaaruk @harpersbazaarus @officialroyalcambridgefamily
Once again, fans of her work loved everything about it with several using the heart emoji to express their love for the image.
Longshore is a Louisiana based painter who’s main focus is on Hollywood and pop culture.