Here's How Donald Trump Spent His First Week out of Office

With Donald Trump now a former U.S. President after being replaced by Joe Biden and awaiting impeachment proceedings, he's been eerily quiet. Though that could be due to him being banned from multiple social media sites. On the day of President Biden's inauguration, Trump and his family boarded Air Force One and left the White House for the beaches of Florida and his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

With the Senate impeachment trial slated to take place Feb. 8, sources tell People Trump isn't sticking his head in the sand and licking his wounds. Instead, he's focused on seeking retribution. "Trump is not happy and eager to find ways to punish those whom he thinks wronged him in the election," the Florida political source shared. "He will spend the coming weeks working on his impeachment trial and listening to advisors on a variety of issues. I think it will be a while before he decides his next steps."

When he's not speaking with advisors about his upcoming proceedings, it seems he's spending his time golfing at Mar-a-Largo. Daily Mail published photos of the twice impeached President on the greens while supporters gathered outside the club with signs expressing their continued support.

"There are members who feel close to power and will remain as close to him as possible," a Mar-a-Lago source told the outlet. "He can do no wrong. They don't care what anyone says. He talks to them at the club and they love that, and they feel he is not going away as far as power in Republican circles."

The source also claims that Trump's wife Melania will proceed with her own life separate from his. "Melania has her family and son and will lead her own life doing what she wants with all of the assets she has," the source said. "She loves Florida and will spend her time making a good life for Barron no matter what Donald decides to do. She isn't worried about it." But, not all of Trump's Palm Beach neighbors are happy about his return. "He is not welcome in Palm Beach at all," one neighbor told the outlet. "He let us down as a nation. He showed that he doesn't care."