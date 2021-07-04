'Happy Days' Star Henry Winkler Posts Startling Answer for What Will Unite People Again

Happy Days star Henry Winkler became a trending topic on Twitter Saturday, but it's not for a reason that would earn a thumbs-up from Fonzie. Winkler, 75, suggested that a "cataclysmic event" was the only way Americans could come together again. Many pointed out that several cataclysmic events have happened in just the past year, including a pandemic that has killed over 600,000 Americans, and the country remains as divided as ever.

"We are So divided as a country... only a cataclysmic event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together," Winkler tweeted Saturday afternoon. One of Winkler's followers quickly pointed out that there was a cataclysmic event and it "didn't work." Winkler said the pandemic only "pushed the world inside creating a world apart."

Most of the Barry actor's followers were disappointed in the tweet. The coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the country, and over 600,000 Americans have died after contracting the virus. This was a cataclysmic event that required Americans to think about each other, but it only left the country more divided. "There is a global plague and the ocean is on fire and infrastructure is collapsing and autocracy is rising and violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and none of those cataclysmic events united us so I’ll just assume you know something new about the UFOs and call it a day," writer Sarah Kendzior tweeted.