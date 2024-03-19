Henry Cavill Just Shared the Cutest Photos of His New Puppy

Henry Cavill treated fans to adorable new photos of the smallest member of his family, his pet dog Baggins. On Sunday, The Witcher star took to Instagram to celebrate the pup's milestone first birthday, Cavill, 40, marking the occasion with a series of photos of Baggins in the months since welcoming him into his home over the summer.

"Happy Birthday, Baggins!" Cavill captioned the gallery of images, which included photos of Baggins with his other pet dog Kal and of him as a newborn puppy. He went on to joke that "there was a time, not so long ago, when Kal used to live in peace. Alas, he's now one friend richer, but uninterrupted naps are never assured." Cavill's girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, a television executive at Vertigo Entertainment, also celebrated the occasion, writing on her own account, "Hard to believe this guy is already a year old! Lookin' like a proper gent from the very beginning. #birthdayBaggins."

Cavill and Viscuso, who confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2021, welcomed little Baggins into their family back in June 2023 following the April passing of their French Bulldog Meat. Introducing Baggins to the world, Cavill wrote that Meat's "passing hurt. It hurt a lot," and while "life must go on...there was a hole in our hearts that needed nourishing."

"There is no replacing Meatboi, but Natalie and I have opened a new chapter in our lives, in a few ways, and this little chap is one of them," he continued. "This is Baggins! Kal is being a rather tropey grumpy old man, and Baggins is ever enthusiastic to make friends. Baggins is a little wonder and also a little terror, just as puppies should be, and he is indeed nourishing our hearts."

As the actor and Viscuso celebrated Baggins' milestone birthday, fans were just as eager to send the adorable pooch some birthday wishes. Commenting on the actor's post, one person wrote "Happy birthday to Baggins! I love the name," as somebody else joked, "Their faces say it all #truebros Happy Birthday, Baggins!"