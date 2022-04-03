Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci’s Husband, Dead at 84

Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci‘s husband, died on March 28. The two were married for over 50 years. Huber, a television producer, was 84.

“A family man, he was a loyal friend and loved them deeply,” a representative for the All My Children star’s family told PEOPLE last week. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber, who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria, was a first-rate skier and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”

Lucci, 75, and Huber married in 1969. They had two children together, retired actress Liza Huber and Andreas Huber. Huber is also survived by his brother, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family asks for contributions to the American Stroke Association to support stroke awareness and research in lieu of flowers.

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend,” Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, told PEOPLE. “The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Huber was also Lucci’s manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. He was a chef as well and often appeared on Lucci’s Instagram page. “Happy Anniversary to the one I Love, my smart and loving, handsome and strong husband who is the rock in my life and continues to make me laugh,” she wrote on their wedding anniversary in September.

Huber was invited to join the Austrian Ski Team but instead chose a career as a chef. He completed an apprenticeship at the Hotel Maria Theresia and studied in Switzerland. He moved to Canada at 21, then moved to New York at 23. He was fluent in several languages and became a U.S. citizen in 1994.

“I’ve learned to be a foodie just by being with him. We love trying new restaurants together,” Lucci told Closer Weekly of their relationship in 2018. “I married a man who’s very smart, very sure of himself, and very funny. For me, the dynamic just worked… I got lucky!”

Lucci is best known for playing Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children from 1970 to 2011. After ABC canceled All My Children, Lucci hosted Investigation Discovery’s Deadly Affairs and starred in Lifetime’s Devious Maids.