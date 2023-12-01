Helen Mirren Explains How Yoga Has Helped Her Self-Care Journey (Exclusive)

Helen Mirren is on top of her game at 78 years old, and there is one thing she does daily to keep herself healthy. PopCutlure.com spoke to the Academy Award-winning actress who said that doing yoga helps her when it comes to self-care.

"I try to do a little bit of yoga every day. I think of all the things I do, that's probably the most valuable, mentally and physically," Mirren told PopCulture. "I'm not a mad yoga fiend. I can do downward-facing dog but not much else. A little 10, 15, 20 minutes a day, just to center myself and to make my body move. I do find that incredibly valuable. And then apart from that, I use a moisturizer. It's always a different one. I love experimenting with all the different amazing products that come out. I try to put makeup on every day because I just love putting my makeup on. I love the process, and I don't rigidly stick to any one thing, really. It's all a bit random, quite honestly."

Mirren enjoys elevating women, which is why she is a band ambassador for L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth. Last month the annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth event took place in Hollywood, and Mirren attended to celebrate the 10 honorees who made an impact in the community. She was joined by fellow celebrities Aja Naomi King, Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria and Andi MacDowell.

(Photo: MICHAEL SIMON)

"I came on board with L'Oreal Paris about 10 years ago when I was in my early seventies, so that says quite a lot about ... Actually in my late sixties, 10 years ago, I'm not that old," Mirren said. "That says a huge amount about the kinds of diversity that L'Oreal Paris have in their ambassadors. We are all ages, all genders, all races, and all shapes, and sizes. I hope we share a positivity of outlook. I hope we share feminism. I think we're all probably feminists, and we share a respect and love for our own sex. What Women of Worth L'Oreal Paris has instituted is an incredible way of respecting them and revealing the work that so many women do in their communities. It's a great evening that's profoundly moving and also very humbling, very impressive."