Matthew Broderick Was Nearly Sent to Prison After Killing 2 Women in Car Crash

Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor Matthew Broderick nearly spent time behind bars. In 1987, the Golden Globe-nominated actor was involved in a fatal car accident in Ireland with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Grey that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter, with Broderick ultimately avoiding jail time when he pleaded guilty to the charge of careless driving.

The tragedy occurred on August 5, 1987, just days before the release of Grey's Dirty Dancing. Broderick was driving a rented BMW 316 from Irvinestown to Maguiresbridge and stopped at a gas station just outside Enniskillen, where they asked an off-duty policeman for directions. Despite the officer telling the couple their route was "just stupid," according to a 1987 report by PEOPLE, the couple continued their journey. After stopping a second time to ask for directions and following a downpour that left the roads wet, Broderick and Grey were involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle approximately 80 miles west of Belfast. The collision occurred at around 3 p.m. local time after the BMW Broderick was driving veered into the opposite lane, eventually colliding head-on into the car driven by Anna Gallagher, 28.

Gallagher and her mother, Margaret Doherty, 63, were pronounced dead on arrival at Erne Hospital. Broderick, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital, where he spent four weeks, according to Page Six, with face cuts and a badly broken right leg. Ken Ramsey, of the local fire brigade, revealed at the time that they "had to cut the side away from the American's car to give him first aid." Ramsey added that Broderick's "main concern was for the people in the other car. He kept saying 'Did I hurt them? Did I hurt them?'" Grey was only superficially bruised but covered with Broderick's blood. "She was very brave and supportive." Grey sustained minor injuries in the fatal collision.

Later speaking to authorities, Broderick said, "I don't remember the day. I don't remember even getting up in the morning. I don't remember making my bed. What I first remember is waking up in the hospital, with a very strange feeling going on in my leg." The actor was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and faced up to five years behind bars. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving and paid a $175 fine. He was never charged with vehicular manslaughter. The victims of the family called the the case "a travesty of justice."

"There was a note after the accident from him saying how sorry he was – but no other contact," Martin Doherty, Margaret's son, said. "I would like a private meeting just between the family and him. I would like to reassure him that there are no bad feelings from us."

Later speaking with the New York Post in 2002, Doherty said he had forgiven Broderick, telling the outlet, "he didn't kill my mother and sister deliberately. There were strong feelings at the time, but I have since forgiven him and feel no anger toward him."

As for Broderick, the actor has said he remains haunted by the fatal crash. He told the British women's mag Best, "It was extremely difficult coming to grips with what happened, but in time I felt better about that terrible experience. Therapy helped."