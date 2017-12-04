Heidi and Spencer Pratt ‘Dream’ of a $4,000 Diaper Bag for Christmas

Heidi and Spencer Pratt recently revealed that they are looking to get a $4,000 diaper bag for Christmas, among other things.

The couple who became new parents this year spoke with Page Six about their Holiday wish-list and Heidi said the Chanel diaper bag “is a dream item.“

“Since I don’t carry any other bags anymore, I figure it’s worth the splurge,” she said.

In addition to the lavish diaper bag, Heidi also revealed that she’d like a Frasier Fir candle, backstage passes to a Taylor Swift concert and a pair of Giuseppe sneakers.

She also gave a shout out to Water Wipes, the brand of baby wipes she prefers to use on their new baby, Gunner, and said she wants a years supply because she seems “to go through them so quickly.“

Lastly, she mentioned that she’s hoping to get some La Mer makeup foundation. “I’ve tried every type of foundation and this one is amazing. It’s lightweight with great coverage, but not too heavy. It’s also great for camera work or just a day around,“ Heidi said.

Spencer jumped in and shared his Christmas list also, which started off with a La Marzocco Linea mini espresso machine.

“I’m trying to be a world-class barista and I need to be rocking elite cafe level,“ he said of the appliance.

Also on Spencer’s list is a Crystal Lamp by artist Hovave Rappaport, a BMW M3 and an Eleiko weightlifting set.

Finally, to go along with the weightlifting set, Spencer wants a pair of Nobull lifter shoes.

“I want different colors because I can’t wear the same color shoes with all my outfits. I can’t be rocking the same shoes every day in the gym if I’m trying to make elite level playa content,“ Spencer said.