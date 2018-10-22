Heidi Klum Teases Her Highly-Anticipated Halloween Costume With Video of Teeth

Heidi Klum is getting ready to take a bite out of Halloween.

On Thursday, Klum, who has been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” for her over the top costumes and annual party, shared another sneak peek at this year’s costume on Instagram, sharing a video of two sets of fake teeth.

“Chomping at the bit for Halloween to get here… at least the teeth for my costume are ready!” Klum, whose elaborate Halloween costumes have become an annual fixation for fans and other celebrities, captioned the video.

The two sets of chompers, one nice and straight and the other crooked, sparked a firestorm of guesses in the comments section as to what the former America’s Got Talent judge could be transofirming into this All Hallows Eve.

“Hmmmm, tooth fairy??” one person guessed

“Hellraiser?” another speculated.

One fan even considered that Klum may fall victim to a zombie apocalypse, writing, “I think zombies are going to get Heidi!”

This is not the first time that Klum has teased this year’s costume. She previously shared several short glimpses at what appeared to be a mask in the making, the first video showing a white epoxy being molded over an artificial face.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx 👻🎃😱🕷 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

The prosthetic portion of Klum’s costume is being designed by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the mastermind behind two of Klum’s previous costumes – her 2015 Jessica Rabbit costume and 2013 elderly woman costume.

While Klum is keeping with tradition and not divulging exactly what creation she is slipping into this Halloween, she recently gave USA Today some tips on finding the perfect costume.

“You have to feel amazing in it,” she said. “You look in the mirror and you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s good.’ At the end of the day you have to like it yourself, right?”

Klum has been partaking in her annual Halloween festivities, complete with a spooky party, since 2000, each year seeing her pick a new costume that ups the ante from the previous years. Last year, she transformed into Michael Jackson from the late star’s “Thriller” music video. She has also dressed as Lady Godiva on a horse, Betty Boop, a golden alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, and a group of clones.