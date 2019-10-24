Heidi Klum Teases Halloween Costume: ‘I’m Going to Have a Very Hard Time Walking’

After dressing up as a cadaver, a group of clones, and even transforming into an ogre last year, Heidi Klum feels the pressure to “outdo” herself with this year’s Halloween costume. The supermodel, crowned the Queen of Halloween, has been busy at work preparing her costume for 2019, though she shared a tease of what fans can expect with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m pressuring myself. It’s not the outside world, it’s really me. I want to outdo myself every year again,” she said, reveaing that this year’s costumes will come with a few difficulties.

“I’m going to have a very hard time walking, and it’s going to take a really long time putting it together,” she continued, adding that he never gets a “dress rehearsal” for her costumes because they take so long to apply. “I never try it before [Halloween], all the different prothestics, because it cost a lot of money and to make these pieces takes hours.”

Although Klum wouldn’t give any further details for her Halloween ensemble this year, she did tease that her husband, Tom Kaulitz is “game,” meaning that fans may see another couple’s costume this year.

Klum had first teased the ensemble in late August when she shared a video of herself standing in heels as measurements of her body were taken.

Although hints fell silent for nearly two months, Klum dropped another clue on Oct. 16, sharing a video of Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance Makeup-FX Studios hard at work on a prosthetic for the piece. Just last week, she shared another video showing a separate prosthetic for the costume.

So far, fans are betting their money on a variety of personas, including an alien, Cleopatra, and even the Bride of Frankenstein, though they will ultimately have to wait to find out until Klum steps out at her annual Halloween party held in New York City. A tradition since 2000, Klum said that she plans to celebrate its 20-year anniversary in a big way.

“I’m gonna do something very, very special,” she teased. “I’m trying to do something very special on that day, because it’s 20 years already. I can’t believe it! 20 years ago, I thought, ‘There is no real cool party in New York City and someone has to do this.’ And so I did.”