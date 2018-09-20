Heidi Klum Says She’s Not Engaged Despite Huge Diamond Ring

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got! Heidi Klum cleared up engagement rumors Wednesday after being spotted with a large diamond ring on her left hand at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 45, told PEOPLE that despite things going well between her and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, the ring is not one celebrating pending nuptials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that. Everyone is asking me,” she said. “When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings.”

She didn’t even get to keep the stunning diamond! “There is nothing more to it than that. Tomorrow I have to give it back. Sad,” she said of the statement piece.

The supermodel has been pretty open about her relationship with the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel rocker, calling him “absolutely wonderful” during the NBC reality series’ semifinals.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she continued to PEOPLE. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

The two appear to have gotten together in March, being spotted cuddling up two full months before they first stepped out as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May.

Klum has had a number of notable relationships throughout her life, including her marriage to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2003, her relationship with the father of her child Flavio Briatore, and her marriage to Seal from 2005 to 2014.

During the time before she got together with Kaulitz, Klum joked to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show recently that rapper Drake hit her up for a possible date. She even admitted to ghosting the musician!

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she said. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird.’ But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Photo credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images