Heidi Klum Proves Ages Is Just a Number in Lingerie Photo Shoot

Heidi Klum is one of the highest-paid stars on TV, thanks to America’s Got Talent, but now the supermodel is getting back to her roots with a brand new lingerie photo-shoot.

43-year-old Klum proves age is only a number, posing in a black-lace lingerie bra and panty set, complete with a silky robe and matching high heels.

The photos were shot by famous model photographer Rankin, who Klum has worked with in the past. “I absolutely love shooting with Rankin. He shot my first-ever campaign for Heidi Klum Intimates and it’s amazing to see how much the range has grown since then,” she gushed.

This set is part of Klum’s new Intimates collection that is soon to drop. “I am thrilled and can’t wait to share it with our customers all over the world who swear by the fit and intricate beauty of our styles. I’m so proud that we’re available in over 2000 stores,” Klum said.

Earlier this year, the German model revealed her new book, Heidi Klum by Rankin, which is a collection of the nude photos she’s taken throughout the years.

Speaking to reporters about it, she said, “I figured, ‘why not?’ Some friends of mine have said, ‘Well, you’re turning 44…why now?’ And I said, ‘Why not now?’ We should be celebrating a woman’s body, it doesn’t matter what age they are.”

She continued, “I have posed naked before but I’ve just never showed it to everyone,” she said. “I feel more confident now than when I was in my twenties. I think when I was younger I was more shy and I’ve grown into myself.”

The supermodel went on to explain that it’s been something she’s been doing for years.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”