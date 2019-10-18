Heidi Klum’s Latest Halloween Costume Teases Has Fans Perplexed

Heidi Klum is continuing to drop clues about her Halloween costume. On Friday, the Queen of Halloween, a title officially bestowed upon her by the Halloween & Costume Association, took to Instagram with another tease of this year’s ensemble, leaving fans scratching their heads as they attempted to correctly guess what it could be.

“Hmmmmm….. is this for my costume or for Tom’s?” Klum asked, referencing her husband Kaulitz.

In the video, the camera is seen panning the length of a piece created by Prosthetic Renaissance Makeup-FX Studios, though it is angled in such a way that it makes it impossible to get a clear image of what it may be.

The short clip immediately had fans guessing what the piece could be, though most were perplexed.

“No clue so excited to see what you will be,” one fan wrote.

“Alien from Independence Day!!” another guessed.

“DEMOGORGEN,” speculated a third, referencing the monster from Stranger Things’ Upside Down.

“I cant wait to see Heidi’s Halloween costume this year 2019,” commented another.

Klum had first teased this year’s costume earlier this week when she took to the social media platform with a video of prosthetics creator Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance Makeup-FX Studios hard at work on a piece for the costume.

“Michelangelo… oops!… I mean, Mike Marino hard at work sculpting my Halloween costume,” she captioned the video. “I am so excited for all of you to see his artistry in action!”

The short clip, which gave little away, immediately kick started the guessing game, with fan speculation ranging from everything from the Bride of Frankenstein to Cleopatra and even Ms. Conehead.

As with Klum’s tradition, fans will ultimately have to wait until Halloween night to discover what the former America’s Got Talent judge will transform herself into, though unlike years past, they will get an up-close look at the process as it happens.

Kicking off “at 10AM in the front window of the [Amazon] Store at 7 W 34th St in Manhattan” on Oct. 31, according to Klum, “the [Prosthetic Renaissance Makeup-FX Studios] team will spend 10 hours transforming me into (it’s a secret).”

Following the hours-long transformation, Klum will then step out at her annual Halloween Party, which was held at Lavo nightclub in New York City last year when the star and Kaulitz walked out as Fiona and Shrek, complete with a carriage carrying a baby ogre.

Prior to that costume, Klum had transformed herself into a number of other jaw-dropping characters, including zombie doll, Lady Godiva on a horse, Betty Boop, a golden alien, a red witch, a vampire, a serpent, a cat, Kali, a crow, an alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, a butterfly, and a group of clones.