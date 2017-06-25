Heidi Klum’s Boyfriend Responds After Photos Of Him Allegedly Kissing Another Woman Surface

Vito Schnabel, the boyfriend of supermodel Heidi Klum, was caught kissing another woman on Friday, but he’s fighting back against claims of infidelity.

The 30-year-old art dealer was spotted by London paparazzi kissing a brunette woman in a taxi cab after a night out. They were tailed by on their way home, and they did not spend the night together.

All this happened as Klum, who recently vacationed with Schnabel, is in New York City filming episodes of America’s Got Talent, so infidelity alarms started buzzing in the press.

Schnabel is fighting back at those allegations and claims the kiss was an innocent one between friends.

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said to People. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went our separate ways.”

Klum’s representative also confirmed that they are still together.

Another source also said the two show no signs of a near-end to their three-year relationship. They’re apparently “happier than ever.”

Klum was seen in NYC after the incident Friday and seemed to be just fine. That appears to support Schnabel’s claim of innocence.

Furthermore, in a recent interview, Klum seemed glowing when talking about her relationship.

“How do you know when it is (love)? You just feel it, and then you know,” Klum said. “Is there something that you can pinpoint on someone? It’s just a whole package that you fall in love with, right?”

Klum is currently hosting Germany’s Next Top Model, as she has for all of the show’s 12 seasons. And she’s a judge on the current season of America’s Got Talent

She’s also expected to come back to Project Runway when it returns for its next seasons.